IUST hosts VC's Employees Cricket Tournament 2021

Srinagar: The 2nd Vice Chancellor's Employees Cricket Tournament 2021 organised by the Directorate of Physical Education, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) commenced here on Monday.
The sports event has been organized to rejuvenate the sporting culture within the university amidst Covid-19 crisis, an official handout of the University said.
Eight Teams from various academic departments and university administration will be participating in the said tournament. The inaugural match was played between School of Humanities & Social Sciences and Admin A, which was won by the team from School of Humanities & Social Sciences and Muzamil Ahmad Bhat from Admin A was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award.
Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo inaugurated the Cricket tournament. While addressing the participants and spectators on the opening ceremony, Prof. Romshoo lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports for conducting such tournaments for the University Employees and students.
“Such types of activities definitely reduce the Psychological depression of employees during tough times like Covid-19 and definitely energizes and restores their natural rhythm”, he added.
Prof. Romshoo said that such activities inculcate sports culture among the participants and the University will conduct such activities regularly for boosting the morale of employees.
He also congratulated all the participants and encouraged them to participate in such activities and assured all the possible support to the sports department for conducting such activities in future also. He also thanked the media houses for media coverage of the said event.
Assistant Director Physical Education, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather welcomed the Vice Chancellor and thanked all the participants for their participation in the said event.