IUST hosts VC's Employees Cricket Tournament 2021

Srinagar: The 2nd Vice Chancellor's Employees Cricket Tournament 2021 organised by the Directorate of Physical Education, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) commenced here on Monday.

The sports event has been organized to rejuvenate the sporting culture within the university amidst Covid-19 crisis, an official handout of the University said.

Eight Teams from various academic departments and university administration will be participating in the said tournament. The inaugural match was played between School of Humanities & Social Sciences and Admin A, which was won by the team from School of Humanities & Social Sciences and Muzamil Ahmad Bhat from Admin A was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award.