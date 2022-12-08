IUST organises trekking for environment awareness

Awantipora: A Trekking programme to Wasturwan was organised at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora today. According to the statement, the event organised by the Dean of Students in collaboration with the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports IUST was flagged off by Prof Manzoor A Malik, Dean Academic Affairs IUST.

“The programme organised under University Community Outreach Program had an overwhelming response from staff and students in which about sixty students, scholars, and faculty members participated. Underlining the relevance of such programs in developing socially responsible citizens,” Prof Malik said that an academic institution holds the responsibility to sensitize its pupil towards environmental protection and IUST regularly organises such programmes to connect the youth to its environment and make them responsible for its protection.