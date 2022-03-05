Jadeja, bowlers help India extend stronghold over Sri Lanka

After Jadeja's enthralling show propelled India to declare at a mammoth 574/8, the bowlers made inroads into Sri Lanka's innings, leaving them at 108/4 in 43 overs, trailing by 466 runs.

The visitors got off to a steady start as DimuthKarunaratne and LahiruThirimanne got 48 runs in the first 18 overs. India used four bowlers within the first ten overs but didn't get much help from the pitch.