Jahangir Shagoo's inspiring journey: From Baramulla to India's U-19 Football Star

Baramulla: In a remarkable achievement a young footballer from the Khoja Bagh area of Baramulla town in north Kashmir, Jahangir Shagoo has secured a coveted spot on the Indian under-19 football team participating in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship.

Jahangir's remarkable journey is a testament to dedication, passion, and the unwavering support of his mentors, family, and community.

The SAFF U-19 Championship, an international football competition for men's under-19 national teams, kicked off from September 21 to September 30, 2023, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Jahangir Shagoo's inclusion in the Indian under-19 squad marks a historic moment as he becomes the first footballer from north Kashmir to achieve this feat, making his community and region immensely proud.

Jehangir's journey into the world of football began at the tender age of 12 when he first discovered his passion for the sport. Inspired by the matches he witnessed in his locality, he joined the Real Soccer Football Academy (RSFA), where he received his initial training under the guidance of his mentor, Haroon Rashid.