Jahangir Warriors defeat AG’s office by 9 wickets

Srinagar: Jahangir Warriors defeated AG’s Office by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy Dalgate-2021 at TRC ground here on Thursday.

In the second semi-final of the tournament, AG’s Office won the toss and elected to bat first but they bundled only at 135 runs in 25.4 overs.

Muhasmmad Mudassir and Sohail scored 37 and 25 respectively for AG’s office while Muneeb Manaf and Gowhar Rashid took three wickets each for Jahangir warriors

Jahangir Warriors completed the target with a loss of just one wicket in 22.5 overs and made it to the final. Fazil Rashid scored 83 and Muneeb Manaf 42 for Jahangir Warriors.

Skipper Muneeb Munaf has been named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance with bat and ball.