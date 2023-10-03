Jammu all set to witness international golfers teeing off at Tawi Golf Course

contributing factor in this,” Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Tourism here told the reporters at a press conference held on the eve of the PGTI event flanked by other dignitaries.

This tournament, the J&K Open, he said is a defining tournament to enhance and promote golf tourism.

“There are world-class players that participate at this event and each and every player will get an opportunity to experience the Dogri culture including its art and cuisine,” said Shah.

CEO, PGTI, Uttam Singh Mundy, said, “The third edition of the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism is one of the most-awaited tournaments of the 2023 PGTI season with the professionals having fond memories of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course for the first time last year.”

“Tournaments such as these will go a long way in providing a boost to Golf Tourism in J&K,” he said thanking J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for reiterating their support to PGTI with the enhanced prize purse this year.

“We are excited about witnessing yet another enthralling week of golf amidst the mesmerizing surroundings of J&K,” said the CEO.

Special Secretary, Tourism Department, Amarjeet Singh, said, “We look forward to our continued association with the J&K Open golf tournament and the PGTI. This tournament gives us a great platform to project the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as a favourable destination for Golf Tourism for business and leisure travellers from all across the world.”

He said, “Our partnership with PGTI and the staging of the J&K Open also provides us the opportunity to showcase the outstanding golfing venues in J&K to a wider audience.”

Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta said, “We are proud to host the leading Indian professional golfers at Jammu Tawi Golf Course for the second year in succession. We have worked towards providing the best possible playing conditions at JTGC and are confident that the players will enjoy their experience of playing here.”

The J&K Open also provides immense exposure for our local golfing talent who get to rub shoulders with the best professionals in the country and this exposure will go a long way in helping J&K produce champion golfers in the future,” said the Secretary JTGC.

TATA Steel PGTI Rankings Leader, Om Prakash Chouhan said, “I would really like to thank J&K Tourism for their continued support and especially for their support in conducting the latest edition of the J&K Open 2023.”

“The course is playing beautifully and it is definitely one of the best courses in the country and the work done on the course is very evident. I have special memories of playing in J&K since I won an event here way back in 2014 and I am looking forward to this week,” he said.

The field of 114 players including 109 professionals and five amateurs will witness participation by top Indian professionals namely Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Akshay Sharma, Sachin Baisoya, Harshjeet Singh Sethie, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Karan Pratap Singh and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by J&K-based players including professionals Bhawani Singh Parmar, Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Raghav Wahi and Mir Ahmad as well as amateurs Prabhnoor Singh, Umar Yaqoob Mir, Vedant Handa, Arindam Sudan and Zorawar Singh.