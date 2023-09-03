Jammu and Kashmir Premier League | Royal Goodwill CC beat Spectrum Kings by 6 wickets

Batting first, Spectrum Kings scored 142/10 in 19.1 overs. Amir Mir scored 36. For Royal Goodwill, Faizan Picked 4 wickets giving only 23 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Faizan, who proved to be the Man of the match.

In reply Royal Goodwill chased the target in 11.4 overs losing only 4 wickets, Ishtiyaq Rasool scored 38 & Omais Itoo scored 31 runs. Later Faizan was declared man of the match.