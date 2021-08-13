Jammu and Kashmir Premier League T20 tournament | Birch Blasters Burzahama, Emm Sons City Hunks emerge winners

The first match was played between Birch Blasters Burzhama and Sultan Warriors. After winning the toss, Sultan decided to bat first and posted a total of 133 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. The second match was played between Emm Sons City Hunks and Kashmir Harvard ZCC .

City Hunks won the toss and elected to bowl. For Kashmir Harvard ZCC posted a target of 153 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Suhail Mir (46 of 39 balls) and Moomin Wani (28 of 16 balls) were among the leading run scorers. For Emm Sons City Hunks Abid Nabi and Mohammad Mudasir took two wickets each.