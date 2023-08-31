JAMMU AND KASHMIR PREMIER LEAGUE | Team Bird, Sultan Warriors emerge victorious in their matches

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Team Bird CC emerged victorious by defeating Ganderbal Gladiators by 2 wickets.

Batting first, GG scored 170/9 in 20 overs. Waseem Cruze and Khursheed scored 41 & 40 runs respectively. Team Bird's Mehraan Nisar and Tajamul Ashraf picked 3 and 2 wickets respectively. The standout performance of the match came from Arif Sofi.

In reply, Team Bird chased the target in the 20th over losing 8 wickets. For Bird Arif Sofi scored 52 runs and Shabbir Molvi scored 54. For GG Khursheed took 2 wickets. With this win, Team Bird opened the account in the points table.

The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2 SWB secured a victory over BTC, winning by 4 wickets. BTC batting first, scored 159/10.