Jammu and Kashmir Premier League | Valley Fresh Cricket Club beat Spartan Warriors by 96 runs

Srinagar, Sep 6: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Royal Goodwill Cricket Club emerged victorious by 17 runs. Batting first, Royal Goodwill Cricket Club scored 173/8 in 20 overs.
Hashim Bhat scored 66 runs. For BTC Mir Aijaz and Muzaffar Ahmad picked 3 wickets each, the standout performance of the match came from Hashim Bhat.
In reply BTC only managed to score only 156/9 Yawar Scored 43 in 23 balls for Royal Goodwill CC Faizan Mir Took 3 wickets. Later Hashim was declared man of the match.
In the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2. Batting first Valley Fresh CC scored the highest total in JKPL 2, 251/4 in the allotted 20 overs, Adil Malik (Kachoo) scored 100 and Saqib Nazir scored quick fire 69 in just 21 balls, In reply Spartan Warriors managed to score only 155 runs and thus lost by 96 runs. For Valley Fresh Adil Kachroo picked 4 wickets.