Jammu and Kashmir Premier League | Valley Fresh Cricket Club beat Spartan Warriors by 96 runs

Hashim Bhat scored 66 runs. For BTC Mir Aijaz and Muzaffar Ahmad picked 3 wickets each, the standout performance of the match came from Hashim Bhat.

In reply BTC only managed to score only 156/9 Yawar Scored 43 in 23 balls for Royal Goodwill CC Faizan Mir Took 3 wickets. Later Hashim was declared man of the match.