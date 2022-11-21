Jammu Golfers emerge victorious at Chandigarh

Srinagar: Royal Golfers team comprising Er SS Jamwal and Joginder Singh, CA. from Jammu won the 7th Chasma Shah team Golf Championship held at Chandigarh on November 19-20.

The team was declared the net overall winner in the team event, wherein 44 teams participated from across India. The format for day one was alternate shot, followed by stroke play on day two, where the teams were segregated into 22-four balls.

Royal Golfers team was one of the six teams that had participated from JK-UT and have brought laurels to the UT and their home course Jammu Tawi Golf course.