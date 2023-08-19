JAMMU KASHMIR PREMIER LEAGUE | Birch Blasters, Sultan Warrior emerge victorious in their matches

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the second season of the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Birch Blasters emerged victorious by defeating Team Bird by 2 wickets.

Batting first, Team Bird faced scored a big total of 172/6 in which Umer Nabi scored valuable 48 runs and Shabbir Molvi quick fire 40. The standout performance of the match came from Sajad Ganae, who proved to be the game changer by scoring an unbeaten 46 runs and also picked 1 wicket.

In a display of remarkable teamwork and determination, Birch Blasters chased down the target with 2 wickets to spare.

Sultan Warriors Baramulla emerged victorious against Spectrum Kings Pampore.

The excitement continued in the second match of the day at JKPL Season 2 as Sultan Warriors Baramulla secured a commanding victory over Spectrum Kings, winning by 5 wickets.