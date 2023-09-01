Jammu & Kashmir Premier League | Cemtac Stars beat Spartan Warriors by 6 runs

Srinagar, Sep 1: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Valley Fresh CC emerged victorious by 125 runs.
Batting first, Valley Fresh scored 232/7 in 20 overs. Saqib Nazir and Adil Kachroo scored 75 and 52 runs respectively. For Dar Enterprises Azhar Ashraf Picked 1 wicket giving only 28 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Saqib Nazir.
In reply, Dar Enterprises was bundled out on a mere 107 all out. Amir Tukroo 3 wickets.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2 Cemtac secured a victory over SWZ, winning by just 6 runs. Arun Chaprana was declared man of the match for his all round performance scoring 71 runs and picking 3 wickets. SWZ was appreciated by everyone as they gave the fight to star-sided Cemtac.