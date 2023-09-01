Jammu & Kashmir Premier League | Cemtac Stars beat Spartan Warriors by 6 runs

Batting first, Valley Fresh scored 232/7 in 20 overs. Saqib Nazir and Adil Kachroo scored 75 and 52 runs respectively. For Dar Enterprises Azhar Ashraf Picked 1 wicket giving only 28 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Saqib Nazir.

In reply, Dar Enterprises was bundled out on a mere 107 all out. Amir Tukroo 3 wickets.