Jammu Kashmir Premier League | Red 11 register easy win over Bhat Lions Kupwara

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Premier League, Red 11 showcased their supremacy by outplaying Bhat Lions Kupwara.

Batting first, Red 11 set a formidable target with a score of 168 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. The standout performer was Omar Nissar, who delivered a brilliant innings of 75 runs off 52 balls. Yawar contributed 33 runs from 22 balls for Red 11.

On the bowling front, Shakir Sharif was a standout for Red 11, taking 3 crucial wickets while giving away 44 runs. In response, Bhat Lions Kupwara struggled to find their footing, managing only 74 runs before being bundled out by Red 11. Touqeer Khan was the star with the ball, taking an impressive 4 wickets while conceding only 3 runs. Amir Aziz and Muneeb Munaf also chipped in, taking 2 wickets each.

Boya Meer's 29 runs were the lone bright spot for Bhat Lions Kupwara in an otherwise challenging chase.

In the first match of the day, Spartan Warriors Zukara displayed their dominance, defeating Spectrum Kings by 9 wickets. Spectrum Kings had set a target of 161 runs in 20 overs, but Spartan Warriors chased it down in just 14 overs.