Jammu & Kashmir suffer 2nd defeat in U-19 Women's tournament

Srinagar: Odisha trounced J&K by 30 runs on Sunday at DVR Ground in Malupadu, handing them their second straight loss in the ongoing BCCI Under-19 Women's T20 league.

Odisha batted first and scored 134 runs in the allowed overs. Pujarani Das was their biggest source of support (39 off 21). Afreen (29), Bawandeep (22) and Sadiya (21) were the top scorers for J&K, but Bhabani and Jyot both claimed two wickets for Odisha. In response, J&K was able to score only 104/7 in the allowed 20 overs, providing an easy win of 30 runs to Odisha. The next game for J&K is slated on Tuesday against Pondicherry.