Jammu to host PGTI Tournament from Sept 7

Jammu, Aug 6: Jammu is all set to host the first ever Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Tournament at Jammu Tawi Golf Course from September 7 to 10.
During the recent inauguration of Jammu Tawi Golf Academy at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairperson of Jammu Tawi Golf course, announced the hosting of a PGTI Level tournament in Jammu.
The event has been made possible due to keen interest shown by Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department, J&K under the guidance of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor.
The Commissioner Secretary, Tourism has reviewed the arrangements to be made for smooth conducting of such a big level event.
Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta informed that the Tournament will be held at Jammu Tawi Golf Course from 7th to 10th September 2022 and titled as J&K (Jammu) Open 2022 and it is a matter of great pride and privilege for Jammu Tawi Golf Course and the overall for the city of Jammu to host such a big event. This event will help Jammu scale new heights in terms of a golfing destination for national and international players.
Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is a governing body for professional Golf in India. PGTI is the platform for Indian Golfers to enhance their careers and finally go on to compete at the highest level in the European and US Tours. PGTI is inducted as a member of the prestigious “International Federation of PGA Tours” and is acknowledged Worldwide as the official sanctioning body of professional Golf in India. PGTI has also been included in the Official World Golf Ranking “OWGR” System.
Jammu Tawi Golf Course, a full-fledged International Standard 18 holes Golf Course, has been chosen as the suitable venue by PGTI for this prestigious tournament to be held in the month of September. It’s a matter of pride for the Department of Tourism J&K and on top, for the city of Jammu, which will shine on the map of National Golf Destinations for golfers coming from both National and International platforms.
Jammu Tawi Golf Course is a favourite destination for both its members and non-members and people from J&K and outside who come here for the various facilities. Apart from the Golf Course, JTGC Club House houses a world-class Health Club with all modern facilities like gym, salon, steam, sauna, Jacuzzi etc. The outbeat Restaurant has been catering to the members and non-members since 2015 and is currently run under the expertise of JKTDC. The Bar, aptly named as ‘Albatross’ is the favourite discussion area for many members and non-members.
The Club House offers a Party Hall/Conference room for a gathering of 200 people. The small Kitty Hall can easily hold 25 guests and the Open Terrace Area can accommodate 100 people for an event.
The Practice Range of JTGC is one of the best areas in the whole of UT to learn Golfing at nominal rates and free coaching is available to all who’d like to learn the game. Recently, Jammu Tawi Golf Academy has been established to cater specifically to the young talent of Jammu.