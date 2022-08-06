Jammu to host PGTI Tournament from Sept 7

During the recent inauguration of Jammu Tawi Golf Academy at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairperson of Jammu Tawi Golf course, announced the hosting of a PGTI Level tournament in Jammu.

The event has been made possible due to keen interest shown by Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department, J&K under the guidance of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor.

The Commissioner Secretary, Tourism has reviewed the arrangements to be made for smooth conducting of such a big level event.