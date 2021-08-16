Jammu University to name gymnasium, indoor sports facility after PV Sindhu

This was revealed by Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu during his Independence Day address.

Prof Dhar said that this move will motivate young sportspersons of J&K and the country as well to pursue various sports activities and take it up on a professional level.

Sindhu is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion and only the second individual athlete from India to win two consecutive medals at the Olympic Games.

She rose to a career-high world ranking of Number 2 in April 2017. She is the recipient of the sports honour Major Dhyan Chand KhelRatna and India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.