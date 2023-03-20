Javaid Memorial Tournament | Gani Memorial cricket Club wins championship

Srinagar, Mar 20:Gani Memorial Cricket Club emerged as the winner of the Late Javaid Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating MRCC in the final played at Gani Memorial Stadium RajouriKadal here on Sunday.
In the match, Gani Memorial Cricket Club beat MRCC by two runs. The match was reduced to 15 overs due to bad weather.
Batting first Gani Memorial Club scored 159 runs in the allotted 15 overs. SajadGani with 55 runs, Dardish with 29 were the highest scorers for them while Mehran and Yamin took two wickets each for MRCC.
In reply, MRCC fell short of a target by mere two runs. MehranYousuf scored 59 runs for them while Sabit Khan scored 31. Sameer Bell took three wickets and Adil took four wickets for Gani Memorial Club. The winning side received a cash prize of rupees 40 thousand while as runner-up bagged 20 thousand. Sameer Bell was awarded man of the match while Mehran was man of the tournament award.