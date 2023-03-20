Javaid Memorial Tournament | Gani Memorial cricket Club wins championship

In the match, Gani Memorial Cricket Club beat MRCC by two runs. The match was reduced to 15 overs due to bad weather.

Batting first Gani Memorial Club scored 159 runs in the allotted 15 overs. SajadGani with 55 runs, Dardish with 29 were the highest scorers for them while Mehran and Yamin took two wickets each for MRCC.