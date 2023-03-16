JAVAID MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT | MRCC beat Irfan-XI

Srinagar: MRCC Cricket Club have booked a place in the final of the Late Javaid Mir Memorial T20 cricket tournament by defeating Irfan XI Cricket Club in the semifinal played at Gani Memorial Stadium Rajouri Kadal here on Thursday.

In the semifinal played, MRCC beat Irfan-XI by 75 runs. Batting first, MRCC scored 214 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Amir with 53 runs was the highest scorer for them while Mehran Yousuf scored 45. Tufail took three wickets for Irfan XI.