Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

Taking to Instagram, Kohli expressed gratitude for completing 15 years in international cricket with a picture from his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Melbourne last year. "Forever grateful," he wrote.

As of now, Kohli has smashed 25,582 runs in international cricket in 501 appearances, slamming 76 centuries and 131 fifties overall, averaging 53.63. Kohli, 34, was not part of India’s recently concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland, starting from Friday.

Kohli will now return to action for India in the 2023 50-over Asia Cup 2023, to be hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. India will face off against Pakistan in the group stage on September 2, followed by playing Nepal on September 4 and the Super Four stage as well as the final scheduled to be played in Colombo.