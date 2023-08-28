Jay Shah highlights significance of performance, statistics for players’ selection

Addressing a gathering of players and enthusiasts during an event organised by the Volleyball Association in Ahmedabad, Shah also emphasised the importance of treating final matches with the same mindset as regular games.

Referring to the journey of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in constructing the world’s largest cricket stadium, he recounted how the GCA initially faced challenges due to inadequate funds, but now enjoys a surplus, showcasing the organisation’s resilience and determination.