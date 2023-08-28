Jay Shah highlights significance of performance, statistics for players’ selection

Ahmedabad, Aug 27: Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah on Sunday highlighted the significance of focusing on performance and statistics for players’ selection.
Addressing a gathering of players and enthusiasts during an event organised by the Volleyball Association in Ahmedabad, Shah also emphasised the importance of treating final matches with the same mindset as regular games.
Referring to the journey of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in constructing the world’s largest cricket stadium, he recounted how the GCA initially faced challenges due to inadequate funds, but now enjoys a surplus, showcasing the organisation’s resilience and determination.
“I have advice for gold medalists - after achieving one gold, focus on securing the next gold in the next tournament. We are committed to ensuring that the Volleyball team qualifies for the upcoming Olympics, particularly as we strive to host the Olympics in India in 2036,” Shah asserted.
Sharing insights about his decision to increase the match fees of women cricketers and bringing it at par with the men’s team, Shah said that gender discrimination can’t be tolerated. “Upon entering BCCI, I noticed a significant gap in fees between male and female players. We could not tolerate gender discrimination, so we fixed equal fees for both genders through a single decision.”