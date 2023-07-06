JD YSS inaugurates Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hockey Tourney

Pulwama: Joint Director Kashmir of Youth Services and Sports Department J&K Waseem Raja on Thursday declared open the first edition of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hockey Tourney on his birth anniversary at Synthetic Hockey Turf here.

A statement said that Director Youth Services & Sports Department J&K Subash C Chhibber while expressing happiness on the organisation of the maiden Hockey Tournament on the recently commissioned Synthetic Hockey Turf of Pulwama has said that considering the importance & legacy associated with the game of Hockey, the Department of Youth Services & Sports is developing another high-class synthetic Hockey Turf in Srinagar which is in the final phase of its completion.

JD YSS while addressing an impressive gathering of young Hockey players from different districts of the Kashmir division on this occasion said that organising a grand tournament in the name of a towering political leader & statesmanlike Dr S P Mukherjee is a good omen as this is the first full-fledged Hockey Tourney starting on the recently constructed high-class synthetic Hockey Turf at Pulwama.