JD YSS Inaugurates Inter-Zonal Sports Competition

Srinagar: After completion of Inter school Zonal level competitions conducted by all 8 Sports Zones of District Srinagar, District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) Srinagar organised Inter zonal competitions for Boys /Girls falling under the age group of 14 and 17 years at twin higher secondary schools of the district.

A statement said that about 250 boys and girls are participating in these competitions. For Boys, the competitions were conducted at MPML HSS school Bagi Dilawar Khan, while for girls, the Inter-Zonal activities were carried out at Government Girls HSS Zadibal Srinagar.