JD YSS visits Khonmoh, interacts with local youth

Srinagar, Apr 10: The Joint Director (Kashmir) Department of Youth Services and Sports Waseem Raja visited the assigned Panchayat of Khonmoh C in the outskirts of Srinagar district in connection with Special Gram Sabha Meeting under Special Gram Sabha for preparation and approval of Gram Panchayat Development Plan for the financial year 2023-24.
PRIS and representatives of the area highlighted various issues pertaining to the development of the area.
Prabhari officer, Waseem Raja stated that the Government is committed to addressing the problems of the people at their doorsteps. He took a review of the various projects being initiated under different Government Schemes like PMKSY, Food Security Mission, SamagraShiksha, KrishiVikasYojna, National Programme for Education of Girls, Mid-day meal scheme, Integrated Development of Horticulture, PoshshanAbhiyan, Ayush Man Bharat, Universal ImmunisationProgramme, RGM, National Dairy Plan 2, etc.
Waseem Raja impressed upon seniors of the area that he should personally ensure that every step is taken at their levels to generate awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse and should ensure that people especially youth doesn’t get involved in the menace.
‘’The Department of Youth Services and Sports would ensure that the area youth get the best possible play opportunities. Developing modern sports infrastructure in the area would be prioritised. Engaging youth in sports activities would help the area in getting maximum from the energies of the young blood. It would help as an anti-drug addiction tool,’’ he added.