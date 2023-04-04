Jharkhand beat J&K 9-0

Srinagar: J&K suffered its fourth consecutive crushing defeat in the 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship at Pant Stadium Bhilai, Chattisgarh on Tuesday.

Having suffered three back-to-back defeats in the earlier matches, one was hoping that J&K women's football team will be showing some kind of resistance this time. However, it was the same story as Jharkhand completely dominated J&K. In the match, J&K suffered a 9-0 defeat.

Komal Kumari scored the first goal of the match in the 11th minute and only two minutes later Mamta Kumari made it 2-0 for Jharkhand. Mamta scored her second and the team's third goal in the 29th minute while Asha Kumari scored her fourth goal in the 41st minute. Komal Kumari scored the fifth goal in the 43rd minute while Anjali Gargi scored the sixth goal in stoppage time. At half-time Jharkhand was leading by 6-0.

In the second half, Jharkhand went on to score three more goals to finish with a 9-0 win. Chamni Kumari, Dolly Kumari and Asha Kumari were the scorers.