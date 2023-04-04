Jharkhand beat J&K 9-0

Srinagar: J&K suffered its fourth consecutive crushing defeat in the 27th Senior Women's National Football Championship at Pant Stadium Bhilai, Chattisgarh on Tuesday.
Having suffered three back-to-back defeats in the earlier matches, one was hoping that J&K women's football team will be showing some kind of resistance this time. However, it was the same story as Jharkhand completely dominated J&K. In the match, J&K suffered a 9-0 defeat.
Komal Kumari scored the first goal of the match in the 11th minute and only two minutes later Mamta Kumari made it 2-0 for Jharkhand. Mamta scored her second and the team's third goal in the 29th minute while Asha Kumari scored her fourth goal in the 41st minute. Komal Kumari scored the fifth goal in the 43rd minute while Anjali Gargi scored the sixth goal in stoppage time. At half-time Jharkhand was leading by 6-0.
In the second half, Jharkhand went on to score three more goals to finish with a 9-0 win. Chamni Kumari, Dolly Kumari and Asha Kumari were the scorers.
It is the fourth consecutive defeat for the J&K in this tournament after having suffered three defeats in the earlier matches.
In its first match, J&K were outplayed by Madhya Pradesh by 6-0 goals. In the second match, the Delhi side beat J&K by 5-0 goals while J&K suffered a massive 13-0 defeat against Chattisgarh in the third match.
J&K are next scheduled to play against Ladakh on April 8.
Currently, J&K after having played four matches stand at bottom of the points table in the group while Ladakh who is also winless stand one place above J&K owing to having played only three matches and conceded fewer goals.