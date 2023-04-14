Jio Cinema to live-stream IPL 2023 matches at fan parks in more than 35 cities

Mumbai, Apr 14: In their bid to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet, JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Indian Premier League, will live stream matches at fan parks across more than 35 cities and towns in the country during the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.
Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema has planned to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital.
Access to the IPL fan parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens.