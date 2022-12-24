J&K all-rounder Vivrant Sharma bought for Rs 2.60 cr in IPL Auction

Srinagar, Dec 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed the incredibly gifted left-handed all-rounder from J&K, Vivrant Sharma, on Friday for Rs 2.60 crore during the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi.
The left-handed batter who bowls leg spin was sold in an auction to a Hyderabad-based franchise after an intense bidding war with KKR. Vivrant Sharma entered into a bid at a base price of 20 lakh. There was a tussle between KKR and SRH for Sharma. Steady raising of paddles at both KKR and SRH happened and in the end, Vivrant went to SRH for 2.6 crore.
Vivrant Sharma is an aggressive left-handed opener who also bowls excellent leg spin. He was a net bowler with Sunrisers last year, where he was also impressed with his ability with the bat. Vivrant was recommended for trials by Abdul Samad, who had also suggested Umran Malik’s name to the franchise last year.
On the back of a brilliant performance by Vivrant Sharma, J&K this year created history by qualifying for the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament.
In the eight matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vivrant Sharma went on to score, 395 runs with an average of 56.43.
His highest score was an unbeaten 154 against Uttrakhand. In the highest scorers list in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vivrant stood at 18th place while in the highest individual score list, he was at 13th place. In the average list, Vivrant finished at 52nd place, while in the most sixes list stand at 18th place with 11 sixes. Vivrant stands in 9th place in most fours list with 50 fours in the tournament.
Vivrant also took four wickets for J&K during the group stage. It was due to his all-around ability and versatility to bat at any position that Vivrant attracted such a big price in the auction.
With his inclusion in the IPL side now, Vivrant has become the seventh cricketer from J&K to get into a cash-rich league. So far Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik have played in IPL from J&K while Manzoor Pandav and Yudhvir Singh were part of the teams but didn’t play.
The contribution of Abdul Samad in J&K cricketers getting selected and brought by IPL sides is huge. It was Samad who recommended the name of Umran Malik to Sunrisers Hyderbad when the pacer was yet to play any worthwhile cricket for J&K. Samad has been roping in J&K cricketers as net bowlers for the franchise and has also been recommending them for the trials. Vivrant was recommended for the trials by Samad as well and after impressing selectors in the trials they went for him during the auction.