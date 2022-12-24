J&K all-rounder Vivrant Sharma bought for Rs 2.60 cr in IPL Auction

The left-handed batter who bowls leg spin was sold in an auction to a Hyderabad-based franchise after an intense bidding war with KKR. Vivrant Sharma entered into a bid at a base price of 20 lakh. There was a tussle between KKR and SRH for Sharma. Steady raising of paddles at both KKR and SRH happened and in the end, Vivrant went to SRH for 2.6 crore.

Vivrant Sharma is an aggressive left-handed opener who also bowls excellent leg spin. He was a net bowler with Sunrisers last year, where he was also impressed with his ability with the bat. Vivrant was recommended for trials by Abdul Samad, who had also suggested Umran Malik’s name to the franchise last year.