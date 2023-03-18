'J&K all set to host Senior National Table Tennis Championship'

Flanked by Sanjay Wahi, President J&K Table Tennis Association and N.Ganeshan, Competition Manager of the event, Secretary said that the successful conduct of the Veteran Masters National Table Tennis Championship in Srinagar last year has consolidated the claim of J&K to be one of the most sought after sports destinations in the country and the allotment of 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championship-2022 by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) only substantiates the claim.

He said that J&K is hosting Senior National Table Tennis Tournament after a gap of almost 25 years and all the stakeholders especially the J&K Sports Council and J&K Table Tennis Association deserve all accolades for making it possible, adding that in past year J&K has hosted 22 National level tournaments in various sports disciplines. Attributing the rise in sports activities across the Union Territory to the boom in sports infrastructure, Sarmad Hafeez said that in the days to come sports activities will amplify manifold.