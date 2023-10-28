J&K athletes shine in National Games
Srinagar, Oct 28: Backed by some fantastic performances in the 37th National Games currently underway in Goa, the athletes from J&K have emerged as a force to reckon with.
While it all began with bagging of silver medal in rhythmic gymnastics by the J&K in the team championship led ably by Shivangi, Sneha Dewan, Himnai Gupta, and Viomini Dogra, the team showcased their talent and determination to stay relevant in the event till the end.
While thanking Sports Council coaches Krupali Singh and Manisha Gupta for their guidance and support in helping them realize their potential and achieve success, the elated gymnasts said that the international-level facilities in addition to expert advice and training played a crucial role in the team's achievement.
The Sports Council Gymnastics Academy trainees continued to excel in the other events during the competition where the silver medal in the group event was bagged by gymnasts comprising Gourav Chettri, Parul Mehra, Dhruv Dewan, Laksh Mahajan, and Manav Gupta. The effort bears a testimony to their hard work and skill and defeating strong competitors like SSCB, Gujarat, and West Bengal is quite an accomplishment said their coaches.
Meanwhile, in Pencak Silat, athletes also put on a splendid show bagging silver and bronze medals. While raves Ahmad won bronze in the Tunggal category, Shahid Muzaffar won the silver medal and Salik Farooq also stormed into the final by defeating his competitor from Goa.
Congratulating the J&K team, Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports extend his warmest congratulations for their splendid performance, and exemplary show thus far in both the individual and team events. Sarmad Hafeez said that athletes have showcased not only her exceptional skills but also her determination and commitment to their passion. The remarkable achievement during the past few days is a testament to the relentless efforts put in by our athletes, coaches, and support staff, he added. “I am filled with immense pride seeing our players shine on the bigger stages, bringing glory to our union territory, " said Sarmad Hafeez.
Terming the medallists as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a source of pride, Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull congratulated the medallists on their exceptional performances. Gull said that each triumph of our athletes is a testament to hard work, talent, and unwavering spirit.
Meanwhile, sports buffs across the J&K while taking to social networking sites commend players for their outstanding achievements and wish other participants to continue the winning streak in other disciplines.
Apart from the coaches and support staff, member J&K Sports Council, Ranjit Kalra and Chief Sports Officer, Mohammad Haneef are also accompanying the J&K contingent.
Pertinently a few days ago the J&K para-archer duo of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi shined in the Para Asian Games held in Hangzhou. Rakesh won a silver medal in the men's compound archery defeating Alisina Manshaezadeh of Iran and Sheetal Devi triumphed against Alim Nur Syahidah from Singapore clinching a gold medal.