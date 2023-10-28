J&K athletes shine in National Games

While it all began with bagging of silver medal in rhythmic gymnastics by the J&K in the team championship led ably by Shivangi, Sneha Dewan, Himnai Gupta, and Viomini Dogra, the team showcased their talent and determination to stay relevant in the event till the end.

While thanking Sports Council coaches Krupali Singh and Manisha Gupta for their guidance and support in helping them realize their potential and achieve success, the elated gymnasts said that the international-level facilities in addition to expert advice and training played a crucial role in the team's achievement.