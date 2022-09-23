J&K bags 3 medals in National Rafting Championship

Srinagar, Sep 23: Three medals from the National Rafting Championship show how well the J&K Rafting team performed.
The J&K peddlers’ team won one silver and two bronze medals at the 8th All India Rafting Championship in 2022 held at Rafting Center Pirdi in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
The J&K squad was sent by the J&K Watersports Association of Kayaking and Canoeing, and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association organised the competition.
The seven-person squad won medals in three different competitions. A total of 16 teams from across the country competed in the competition.
J&K bagged a bronze medal in the Slalom category, a bronze medal in Marathon and a silver medal in the RX category.
Sajad, Myser, Arafat, Suhail, Ashique, Mushtaq and Mubashir were part of J&K team.
Terming it a big achievement for the J&K side, star player Myser said, “It was after long time J&K team participated in National level Rafting competition. Despite having tough competition with teams like Army participating, our team was able to come out with flying colours”.
“ The water conditions in Kullu are totally different and we had come without enough training. Despite that every member of the team gave out their best,” he said.
Another team member Sajad said that Rafting is a team sport and every individual in the group has to contribute.
“We bagged three medals and it was not just an individual effort but everyone contributed. Rafting is a high-risk adventure team sport and we needed to work out as a unit. We did that and results are in front of everyone,” he said.