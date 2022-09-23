J&K bags 3 medals in National Rafting Championship

The J&K peddlers’ team won one silver and two bronze medals at the 8th All India Rafting Championship in 2022 held at Rafting Center Pirdi in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

The J&K squad was sent by the J&K Watersports Association of Kayaking and Canoeing, and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association organised the competition.

The seven-person squad won medals in three different competitions. A total of 16 teams from across the country competed in the competition.