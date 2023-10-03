J&K Ball Badminton selection trials held

Srinagar: J&K Ball Badminton Association successfully conducted selection trials at Gindun Sports Stadium Rajbagh for the upcoming 42nd Sub-Junior National Ball Badminton Championship for Boys and Girls to be played at Bhilai (Chattisgarh).

A statement said that the Sports Council Committee comprised of Reyaz Ahmad Khan (Incharge Bemina Stadium Srinagar) as an observer for the selection trials and Arsheena Khan (General Secretary JKBBA), were also present there and appreciated players for more success in future.

Coaching Camp will continue till October 10 for selected players of the 42nd Sub Junior National.

A statement said that screening is scheduled to be held on October 10 at Bakshi Stadium (Srinagar). All the selected players are requested to report at Bakshi Stadium(Srinagar) on the said date and time and also bring along an age-proof certificate and 2 passport-size photographs.