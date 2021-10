Srinagar: In the ongoing Positive Kashmir knockout football tournament one match was played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground under flood lights here on Monday.

In the match J&K Bank clashed with Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA). In allotted time both teams scored one goal each. Farhan was the scorer for Bank while Sajad scored the equalizer for SCFA. The outcome was decided through a tiebreaker in which J&K Bank beat SCFA by 3-1.Taif goalkeeper of SCFA was declared man of the match.