J&K Bank book place in semifinals of Positive Kashmir Cup

Srinagar: J&K Bank defeated Bandipora FC by a score of 9-0 in a one-sided contest of the first quarterfinal match taking place at the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar, advancing them to the semifinals of the competition.

J&K Bank players took control of the match right away and scored early in the opening minutes of the first half. After that, there was no turning back because the Bank's side absolutely controlled the game for the entire 90 minutes and scored twice.

Bandipora FC was completely outplayed and let in a number of goals. However, everyone applauded them for making it to the tournament's quarterfinals.