J&K Bank FC beats Ali Jana FC 3-1

In the match J&K Bank FC clashed with Ali Jana FC. J&K Bank won the match by 3-1 goals.

For J&K Bank, Prem scored two goals while Adnan scored one. Shaik was the scorer for Ali Jana.

Shaik of Ali Jana FC was declared as man of the match. Chairman J&K Bank was the chief guest on the occasion.

The tournament is organized by J&K football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.