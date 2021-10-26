J&K Bank FC lifts Positive Kashmir football championship trophy

J&K SPDC tried their best to get back into the game. They came close to scoring a goal on several occasions but failed to find the back of the net.

J&K Bank FC won the match by 5-2 goals and lifted the title.

Divisional Commissioner PK Pole was the Chief Guest on the occasion and distributed prizes and mementoes to the players and officials.

For winning the title, J&K Bank received prize money of rupees one lakh while as runner up side J&K SPDC bagged rupees 50,000.

The officials of JKFA and Positive Kashmir NGO were also present on the occasion.