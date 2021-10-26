J&K Bank FC lifts Positive Kashmir football championship trophy

Srinagar: J&K Bank FC outclassed J&K SPDC by 5-2 margin to lift the first Positive Kashmir knockout football championship title at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.
The final of the championship that saw top 16 teams clashing against each other was played on Tuesday between J&K Bank FC and JKSPDC.
Despite , brilliant start and dominating the early moments of the game, J&KSPDC failed to beat J&K Bank.
The match started with Hayat scoring the first goal of the match for JKSPDC in the fifth minute. Only five minutes later Adnan equalised for Bank FC. The tussle to claim lead continued with J&K SPDC once again managing to take the lead. Immad scored the second goal for PDC in the 20th minute. J&K Bank once again reacted strongly, scoring the equaliser . This time Aakif made it 2-2 for Bank. At half time the score was 2-2.
In the second half, J&K Bank FC, came out with stronger intent and dominated the proceedings from word go. They went on to score three more goals to secure the fate of the match. Aakif scored the third goal for the team to make it 3-2. Faisal Thakur then made it 4-2 for Bank FC in the 65th minute of the game. In the 75th minute, Prem scored the fifth goal for J&K Bank FC.
J&K SPDC tried their best to get back into the game. They came close to scoring a goal on several occasions but failed to find the back of the net.
J&K Bank FC won the match by 5-2 goals and lifted the title.
Divisional Commissioner PK Pole was the Chief Guest on the occasion and distributed prizes and mementoes to the players and officials.
For winning the title, J&K Bank received prize money of rupees one lakh while as runner up side J&K SPDC bagged rupees 50,000.
The officials of JKFA and Positive Kashmir NGO were also present on the occasion.