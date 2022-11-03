J&K Bank, FC One to clash for Positive Kashmir title

Srinagar: Two semifinal matches of the Positive Kashmir championship were played on Thursday at the TRC turf field in Srinagar. The first game between J&K Bank and Ali Jana FC ended up being a one-sided affair as J&K Bank defeated Ali Jana by a score of 5-0.
Ali Jana was able to score one goal, and the final score of the game was 5-1.
AakifReshi, who had a hat-trick of goals, was named the game’s best player.
National referee Nazir Ahmed attended as the main guest.
FC One and Downtown Heroes competed in the second semifinal, which was a hotly contested matchup. Due to the fact that both clubs are well-known in the state, there were a lot of spectators for this class.
MehtanHilal of FC One scored the game’s opening goal against the flow of play in the first half. Shafqat’s counter-attack goal gave FC One a two-goal advantage early in the second half. Downtown Heroes were given a penalty, but they were unable to score, leaving the score at 2-0.
Mahin Shah, Director of Pinco Polymers was the chief guest.
The Finals are to be played between J&K Bank and FC one on 5th November with kick-off scheduled at 4.45 pm.
The tournament is organized by The Positive Kashmir, a valley-based NGO.