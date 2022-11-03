J&K Bank, FC One to clash for Positive Kashmir title

Srinagar: Two semifinal matches of the Positive Kashmir championship were played on Thursday at the TRC turf field in Srinagar. The first game between J&K Bank and Ali Jana FC ended up being a one-sided affair as J&K Bank defeated Ali Jana by a score of 5-0.

Ali Jana was able to score one goal, and the final score of the game was 5-1.

AakifReshi, who had a hat-trick of goals, was named the game’s best player.