‘J&K Bank, Police should take initiative to establish women’s football team’

“Many people have been cynical about women’s football in the recent debacle in senior national women’s football, I thought it better to look at the positive aspect of the game which would enhance the graph of success in J&K women’s football. We cannot expect overnight to excel in performance. There is a long way to go for women’s football which needs a high number of women coaches and referees and even administrators with good incentives,” Arun said.

“Most importantly, we need more women’s teams and tournaments in J&K. Along with this, remember most of our footballers come from economically backward families. So they don’t have enough nutrition which affects their health a lot. We must cover that aspect as well,” Arun said.