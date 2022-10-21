J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh

Srinagar, Oct 21: The J&K senior women’s cricket team defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 85 runs on Thursday at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, to earn its second victory in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy competition.
When J&K batted first, they scored 144 runs in the allotted overs while losing five wickets. The top scorer for them was Shivani Gupta with 52, followed by Nadia Choudhary with 48 and Rubia Syed with 26. Two wickets were taken by S Ligu for Arunachal Pradesh.
In reply, Arunachal Pradesh could only manage 59 runs in the allotted overs while losing seven wickets. Sai Rajesh scored 18 not out, while NabamYapu had a top score of 22 for them. Nadia and Sandhya both grabbed two wickets for J&K.