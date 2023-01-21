J&K beat Mizoram by 205 runs

Shivanti alongwith number three batter Anju Tomar played sensibly and made a big partnership of 145 runs to take the score to 162 runs in 39.2 overs.

Shivanti departed at her individual score of 83 runs off 115 balls while Anju Tomar contributed 68 runs off 121 balls. However, the highlight of the innings was Rubia Syed’s power-packed unbeaten 60 runs off 42 balls.