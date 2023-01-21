J&K beat Mizoram by 205 runs

Srinagar, Jan 21: J&K defeated Mizoram by an overwhelming 205 runs on Saturday at CAP Ground-3, Puducherry, bouncing back from two straight losses in the Senior Women’s One Day competition.
For J&K, Shivanti Gupta, Anju Tomar & Rubia Syed turned out as star performers in the match, scoring brilliant half-centuries.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Despite losing an early wicket on the score of 17 runs in the fourth over, J&K were able to post a big total.
Shivanti alongwith number three batter Anju Tomar played sensibly and made a big partnership of 145 runs to take the score to 162 runs in 39.2 overs.
Shivanti departed at her individual score of 83 runs off 115 balls while Anju Tomar contributed 68 runs off 121 balls. However, the highlight of the innings was Rubia Syed’s power-packed unbeaten 60 runs off 42 balls.
J&K were able to post a total of 245 runs on board for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 50 overs. For Mizoram, skipper Apurwa Bhardwaj was the pick of the bowlers, who took three wickets while Puipuii claimed one wicket.
In reply, Mizoram bundled out for paltry 40 runs, thus losing the match by a huge margin of 205 runs. None of the batters could cross the double-figure mark. Openers Puja Adikary (9) & Omomi (8) were the main contributors.