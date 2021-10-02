J&K beats Nagaland in U-19 women’s tournament

Srinagar: J&K Under-19 Women’s team registered its second consecutive win in the ongoing Under 19 One Day Trophy 2021-22 as they beat Nagaland by five wickets at Vikash Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Batting first, Nagaland were able to score only 119 runs for the loss of six wickets in allotted 50 over’s.

In reply J&K achieved the required target in 33.2 overs for the loss of five wickets. Captain Rudrakshi Chib with 46 run knock was the highest scorer for them while Sadiya Wani scored unbeaten 21.