J&K Canoe Sprint Championship to be held from August 26

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association is scheduled to organise the UT level Canoe Sprint Championship on August 26-27 at Pokhribal Water Sports Club.

A statement issued here said that all desired players are requested to send their entries and must get themselves registered with J&K Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association by August 24.

"All the Aspirants must bring Aadhar card, DOB certificate and PP size photograph at the time of registration. For any queries, you may contact jandkcanoeingassociation@gmail.com or on 9622526358/7006593794."