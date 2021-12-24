J&K Carrom team flagged off

Srinagar, Dec 24: J&K Carrom team was on Thursday flagged off for the participation in 26th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament.
The team was flagged off by Vice President J&K Carrom Association along with other members of the association from Srinagar. The team is scheduled to participate in 26th All India Federation Cup Carrom tournament being held at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from December 25 to 28.
J&K team comprise eight members and is being accompanied by General Secretary of the association Adil Shah.
The players were selected based on their performance in the recently held 2nd Open UT level Carrom Championship at Institute of Hotel Management Raj Bagh Srinagar.
The team include FurqanNazir, Adnan Afzal, WaseemYousuf and Waseem Bashir in the men’s category while in women category team include, Ayrooj and Sabira with Bilqis as team manager.