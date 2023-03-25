J&K Carrom team leaves for Varanasi

Srinagar: J&K Carrom team left for Varanasi to J&K UT at the 27th All India Federation Cup Carrom Tournament.
The Federation is scheduled to be held from March 26 to 29 at Jeevan Deep Educational Institute Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The championship is organised by the All India Carrom Federation and hosted by Uttar Pradesh Carrom Association.
The team was flagged off by Adil Rashid Shah, President J&K Carrom Association with Arif Sultan Khan Vice President of the Association from the TRC, Srinagar.