J&K contingent to participate in 37th National Games flagged off

Jammu, Oct 18: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today flagged off the J&K UT contingent for participation in 37th National Games scheduled to be held at Goa from 26th October to 9th November 2023 in which 189 athletes and coaches of 18 different sports disciplines from Jammu and Kashmir will be participating.
The Divisional Commissioner remarked that the National Games is one of the prestigious and major event of our National sports calendar and is a core platform for sportspersons to prove their talent for international events. “Hard work, dedication and discipline are the qualities of a great sportsperson and I am sure our athletes will inculcate these qualities in themselves and bring laurels to the UT J&K’’, he added.