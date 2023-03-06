J&K Cricket team gearing up for All India Forest Sports meet

Srinagar, Mar 6: Jammu and Kashmir Forest Cricket team is gearing up for the 26th All India Forest Sports Meet to be held from March 8 to 15, 2023 at Panchkula, Haryana.
The team is presently holding practice sessions at Abdul Samad Cricket Academy, Sidhra in Jammu
Apart from Cricket, the Sports Meet includes the games--Table Tennis, Athletics, Lawn Tennis, Chess, Football, Billiards/Snooker, Weightlifting/Powerlifting, Rifle Shooting, Swimming, Badminton and Golf.
J&K's 52-member contingent including players and officials of various sports disciplines will take part in this prestigious Sports Meet.
J&K's Cricket Squad:
Shafqat Malik (Captain), BasharatMaqdoomi, Fayaz Butt, ZahidAslam Mughal, Sareer Ahmed, Deepak Sharma, Amit Sharma, Izhar Ahmed Gatoo, SuhailSaleem, Shakeel Khan, KhursheedSlaam, Tauqeer Malik, Naseer Malik and Javaid Ahmad.