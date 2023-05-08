J&K cricketer Vivrant Sharma makes his IPL debut

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram after losing the toss said, "It's a used wicket. There have been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. A couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut".

Vivrant Sharma made his T20 debut for J&K against Andhra Pradesh at Vadodara on November 4, 2021. The 23-year-old has played 9 T20s for J&K and has scored 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 128.18 with his highest score being 63. With the ball in hand, Vivrant has picked six wickets at an economy of 5.73. In List A cricket, Vivrant averages 39.92 in 14 matches with the highest score of 154*. He also has 8 wickets against his name. Vivrant has also played seven first-class matches for J&K.