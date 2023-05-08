J&K cricketer Vivrant Sharma makes his IPL debut

Srinagar, May 7: The highly talented all-rounder from Jammu, Vivrant Sharma made his long-awaited IPL 2023 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan at SawaiMansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Vivrant Sharma became the sixth-ever cricketer from J&K to play in IPL. Previously ParvezRasool, Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik and Yudhvir Singh have played in IPL from J&K.
The top-rated all-rounder from J&K was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL player's auction for Rs 2.60 crore. He had a base price of Rs 20 lakhs and went on to earn rRs 2.60 crores in the auction.
On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram after losing the toss said, "It's a used wicket. There have been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. A couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut".
Vivrant Sharma made his T20 debut for J&K against Andhra Pradesh at Vadodara on November 4, 2021. The 23-year-old has played 9 T20s for J&K and has scored 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 128.18 with his highest score being 63. With the ball in hand, Vivrant has picked six wickets at an economy of 5.73. In List A cricket, Vivrant averages 39.92 in 14 matches with the highest score of 154*. He also has 8 wickets against his name. Vivrant has also played seven first-class matches for J&K.