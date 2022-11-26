J&K cruise into quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare tournament

In the pre-quarterfinal played at Gujarat College Cricket Ground A, Ahmedabad, J&K outplayed Kerala by seven wickets to power their into the quarterfinal of the tournament. It was the first time ever J&K had qualified for the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament and with this win, they have carried it one step further. It will be the first-ever quarterfinal for J&K in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Earlier, put into bat, Kerala scored a modest total of 174 runs in 47.4 overs. Vinoop Sheela Manoharan top scored with 62 runs off 81 balls while Sijomon Joseph and Akhil Scaria contributed 32 and 23 runs to the total respectively. Auqib Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for J&K, taking four wickets by conceding 39 runs in his 10 overs, while Yudhvir Singh who conceded just 16 runs in his 7.4 overs took two wickets. Mujtaba Yousuf, Vivrant Sharma, Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra claimed one wicket each.