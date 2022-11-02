J&K emerges overall 2nd in Wushu Championship

Srinagar: J&K emerged as overall second as the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship-2022 concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex , here on Wednesday.
With 12 medals that included four gold, three silver and five bronze medals, J&K finished second in the championship.
Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Surya Bhanu and Sahil Sambyal bagged gold medals for J&K.
Goutam, Owais Sarwar and Kamran bagged silver medals while Haqeek, Naveed, Showkat and Tanshiv Raina bagged bronze medals.
Chairman J&K Wushu Association Nasir Aslam Wani, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir Nuzhat Ara, CEO Wushu Association of India Suhel Ahmed were guest of honors at concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners.