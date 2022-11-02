J&K emerges overall 2nd in Wushu Championship

Srinagar: J&K emerged as overall second as the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship-2022 concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex , here on Wednesday.

With 12 medals that included four gold, three silver and five bronze medals, J&K finished second in the championship.

Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Surya Bhanu and Sahil Sambyal bagged gold medals for J&K.