J&K emerging as Golfing capital of the country: Sarmad Hafeez

He said the Gulmarg Golf Course is being re done while as the Kashmir Golf Course which was shut for seven years after the devastating floods of 2014 has been re-laid, its fairways and greens redone and it was thrown open last month while as the Jammu-Tawi Golf Course has been developed of international quality.

The Tourism Secretary informed the meeting that this year saw the arrival of golf tourists about 15 times more than last year’s arrivals. He said during the current year more than seven golf tournaments of national and international standard are lined up for next two months which includes the prestigious PGTI-Pro tournament which is expected to witness participation of around 126 top golfers of the country and abroad. He said Golf packages are being launched for attracting more golfers.

Sarmad Hafeez said niche tourism in Jammu & Kashmir is picking up with heritage, adventure, golf etc being on the enquiry list of prospective tourists. This year, he informed, a record number of trekkers and adventure lovers have visited Jammu & Kashmir.