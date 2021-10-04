J&K fails to register win in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Srinagar: J&K Under-19 men’s team finished its campaign in the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad trophy tournament winless as they were beaten by Saurashtra in its last match at SS Cricket Commune, Indore on Monday.

In the match Saurashtra defeated J&K by 22 runs.

Batting first, Saurashtra scored 210 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 30 overs. Anish Gosai scored 93 run knock for them. Ranjot Singh took four wickets for J&K while Basit took two.

In reply, J&K got all out for 188 runs in 28.2 overs. Arya Thakur with 57 and Rydham with 46 were highest scorers for them while Aum Kanabar took two wickets for Saurashtra.

J&K finished the campaign winless at the bottom of the points table.